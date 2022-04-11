Oppenheimer Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $125.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

