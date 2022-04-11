Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Celanese by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,001 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $30,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $144.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

