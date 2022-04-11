Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

NYSE PH opened at $274.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

