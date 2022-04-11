Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 850 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

