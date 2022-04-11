Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $185,892,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.