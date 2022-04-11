Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,525 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after buying an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.