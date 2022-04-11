Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 361 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $263.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.