Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

