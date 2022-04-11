Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 626 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $122.37 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.