Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

