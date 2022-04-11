Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $228,196.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $228,196.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

