OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $237.32 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,314,242 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

