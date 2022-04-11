Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

