Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

OFIX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OFIX stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $637.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $4,854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

