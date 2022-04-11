Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
