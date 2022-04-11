OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

