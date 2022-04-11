Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 47,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 29.79 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

