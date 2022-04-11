Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 47,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 29.79 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40.
Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)
