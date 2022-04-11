Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $82,790,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $602.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.10 and its 200-day moving average is $530.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

