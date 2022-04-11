Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,073.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $46,616,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 120,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,037. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

