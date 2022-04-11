Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $28.59

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.21. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 62,232 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

