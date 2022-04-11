Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$31.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

