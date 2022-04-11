Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,251,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

