Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $159,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

