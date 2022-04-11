PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

