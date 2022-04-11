PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $84.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.