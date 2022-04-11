Peanut Market Capitalization Reaches $889,335.42 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $889,335.42 and approximately $354,837.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00103571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.