Pendle Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $897,237.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

