Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.56

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 9866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.