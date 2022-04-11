Peony (PNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $257,646.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Peony has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $257,646.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 191,117,470 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

