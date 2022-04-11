Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.