Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

PAHC stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $779.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

