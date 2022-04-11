Phoenix Group (PHNX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phoenix Group (LON: PHNX) recently:

4/5/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 770 ($10.10) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Phoenix Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Phoenix Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.49). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 795 ($10.43) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 815 ($10.69) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Phoenix Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 804 ($10.54) price target on the stock.

PHNX opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 635.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.34. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02).

Get Phoenix Group Holdings plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,230.16). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,540.33). Insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 in the last quarter.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.