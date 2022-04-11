Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.