Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PDD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161,446. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

