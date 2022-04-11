Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $96.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

