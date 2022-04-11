Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

