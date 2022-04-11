Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $91.77 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

