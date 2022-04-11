Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $98.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

