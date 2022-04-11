Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

