Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $216.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.