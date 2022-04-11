Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,482.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,283.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

