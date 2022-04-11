Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

FTXR opened at $29.06 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

