Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $74.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.