Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 192 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

