Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,124 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

