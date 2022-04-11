Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $245.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.