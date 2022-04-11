Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 249 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.99 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

