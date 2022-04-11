Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

