Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

