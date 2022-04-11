Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,601 shares of company stock worth $52,122,086. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

